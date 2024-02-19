Evolve Investment Holding is planning to launch another gold investment fund within the first half (H1) of 2024, the firm’s CEO Sameh El Torgoman told Asharq Business.

In May 2023, Evolve Investment Holding launched Egypt's first gold fund in partnership with Azimut Egypt.

The company launched another fund named Beltone Evolve Gold Sabayek in January, in cooperation with Beltone Securities Holding.

