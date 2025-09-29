Arab Finance: Eni will invest $8 billion in the Egyptian market over the next five years, the Italian company's Chief Operating Officer Global Natural Resources Guido Brusco unveiled during his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Brusco lauded the Egyptian government's support for companies operating in the petroleum sector and its commitment to paying dues to foreign partners, which encourages Eni to expand in the field of production and exploration.

He also noted that Eni contributes around 40% to Egypt's natural gas production.

The company has also started expanding in other fields, including rare earth mining, Brusco added, noting that it is considering investing in this field over the coming period.

On his part, Madbouly urged the company to accelerate the exploration and field development process in the oil sector.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and other institutional representatives.

