Emirates NBD Egypt has launched businessONLINE platform for corporate clients to facilitate the process of managing funds and transaction issues, according to an emailed press release on November 10th.

The integrated platform offers a number of exclusive banking services that allow clients to reach their accounts everywhere, offering them a full preview of their banking accounts.

The launch of businessONLINE aims at elevating the digital banking services offered to corporate clients in line with the bank’s strategy in supporting digital transformation aligned with the directions of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The new platform provides access to the information related to corporate accounts, including account statements and more detailed reports on the transactions of the company, in addition to providing effortless and efficient online bill-payment services in collaboration with Fawry for the first time in Egypt.

“Launching businessONLINE is a unique leap forward in terms of providing digital services for business banking, commercial and large corporate clients, which offers all services that a business requires in one platform. This service will be a significant contribution to the comprehensive variety of banking services offered by Emirates NBD Egypt exclusively to its clients,” Mohamed Berro, CEO of Emirates NBD Egypt, commented.

