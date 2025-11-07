Arab Finance: Elsewedy Industrial Development Company and Xinmin Glass Egypt Co. Ltd signed a deal to establish a new factory for the production of glassware, pyrex products, and glass tableware within the Sokhna 360 area, according to a statement.

The new facility spans 163,000 square meters, with total investments exceeding $30 million in the first phase and rising to over $70 million upon completion of all three phases of the project.

It is expected to create more than 1,000 direct and 3,000 indirect job opportunities, with an annual production capacity exceeding 516 million pieces.

On his part, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), emphasized that the authority will provide full support to ensure the swift implementation and commencement of operations as soon as possible.

The SCZONE is moving forward in developing the business environment by expanding digital transformation and streamlining procedures through a one-stop shop system, added Gamal El-Dien.

This move will offer automated services that facilitate investors' transactions.

He noted that the glass industry is one of the most promising sectors in the zone, given its significant potential to deepen local manufacturing and increase the added value of Egyptian products. This will bolster Egypt's competitiveness in exporting to regional and global markets.

In October, Elsewedy Industrial Development signed four contracts with major Chinese textile companies to establish new factories in Sokhna 360, with an aggregated value of $65 million.