Elsaeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company (SCCD) posted a 52.42% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net consolidated profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange on May 28th.

Consolidated net profit reached EGP 54.676 million in Q1 2023, compared to EGP 35.871 million during the first three months of 2022.

The company recorded a standalone net profit of EGP 52.23 million in Q1 2023, up from EGP 35.91 million in the year-ago quarter.

SCCD is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of general and specialized contracting and construction services. The company’s activities are structured into three divisions: contracting, gravel quarries, and real estate.

