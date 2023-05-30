El Obour Company for Real Estate Investment (OBRI) has posted a 221.49% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 29th.

The company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 2.004 million in Q1 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 623,566 in Q1 2022.

Operating revenue totaled EGP 58.718 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, up from 16.113 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Established in 1994, El Obour operates within the real estate sector, focusing on diversified real estate activities.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).