Egypt's wheat imports jumped to their highest level in 10 years in 2024, reaching 14.2 million tons, compared to 10.8 million tons in 2023, according to an official document obtained by Asharq Business.

This increase was mainly driven by the abundance of the dollar, in addition to the decline in average global wheat prices last year to $240 per ton, versus their prices in 2023, which exceeded $350 per ton.

The Egyptian government's share of imported wheat amounted to 6.2 million tons last year, an increase of 30% over 2023, an official told Asharq Business on condition of anonymity.

