Arab Finance: The initial natural gas production from the West Burullus field in the Mediterranean Sea has begun, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi announced.

The field’s first well has been connected to the national gas grid after the results of production tests neared 45 million cubic feet per day, in partnership with Cheiron Energy.

The ministry will connect two additional wells to raise the field's total production to 75 million cubic feet per day by the beginning of 2026.

It is worth highlighting that Modern Drilling Company, Petroleum Marine Services (PMS), the Petroleum Projects & Technical Consultations Co (Petrojet), Engineering Co for the Petroleum & Process Industries (Enppi), and PICO Energy participated in achieving the initial production of the field.

Badawi affirmed that the West El Burullus field development and production project is a vivid example of optimal utilization of the capabilities of Egyptian petroleum sector companies in implementing major projects.

In July, Burullus Gas Company brought a second well, Sparrow West-1, into production at a rate of 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.