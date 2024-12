Egypt's trade deficit increased by 22.8% year on year (YoY) in September, reaching $4.4 billion, according to the latest data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

This rise is attributed to a 16.9% increase in imports, which totaled $7.86 billion, while exports grew by a more modest 10.2%, amounting to $3.46 billion.

