Egypt’s textile exports increased by 7% year-on-year (YoY) to $493 million during the first five months of 2025, compared to $461 million, according to the Textile Export Council’s statement.

Hani Salam, Chairman of Textile Export Council, highlighted that the registered value accounts for 38% of the current year's target of $1.25 billion.

Salam indicated that the sector's performance reflects resilience and relative stability despite global challenges.

March and May saw the highest export values at $108 million each, followed by February and January with $97 and $96 million, respectively, he noted.

The fabrics segment continued to lead the list of sub-sectors in terms of value, with exports reaching nearly $262 million, representing 53% of the total exports.

Exports of the yarn and sewing thread sector hit around $105 million, followed by the technical textiles with $71 million, and fibers with $50 million.

The council’s chairman pointed out that Türkiye was the most prominent importing market for the sector, importing $206 million worth of products. This marks a growth rate of 26% and accounts for 42% of Egypt's total textile exports.

