Egypt’s ready-made garment exports surged impressively during the first seven months of 2025, reaching approximately $1.939bn, up from $1.539bn during the same period last year—an annual growth rate of 26%. According to the Apparel Export Council (AEC), these divs mark the beginning of a new, more expansive phase in the sector’s export performance.

Fadel Marzouk, Chairperson of the AEC, expressed optimism that this momentum will accelerate from August 2025 onward, forecasting additional growth of up to 35%. He attributed this to the Council’s robust support for exporters and successful efforts to attract new foreign investments, particularly from China and Turkey. These developments are further bolstered by collaborative plans with the government focused on the Suez Canal Economic Zone and other industrial hubs.

Marzouk highlighted that maintaining a monthly growth rate of between 30% and 35% could propel exports to an unprecedented $3.7bn by the end of 2025—a historic milestone for the sector.

Looking ahead, the AEC has set an ambitious medium-term goal to increase exports to $12bn by 2031. This target will be achieved through strategies that enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian products, broaden the exporter base, and integrate small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into the export ecosystem.

He further noted that recent years have seen substantial investments from foreign companies, especially from Turkey and China, alongside expansions of local factories. These developments have increased production capacity and created an enabling environment for even stronger export growth.

The Council is also focusing on strengthening Egypt’s presence in key markets such as Europe, the United States, and Canada, leveraging trade agreements and boosting product value through modernization of production lines. Efforts include launching two specialized textile and garment cities in Fayoum and Minya.

Marzouk emphasized ongoing coordination with government agencies to sustain support mechanisms, particularly export rebate programs, shipping and logistics improvements, and low-cost financing—all crucial for maintaining growth and securing foreign currency inflows.

Regarding key export destinations, the United States remains Egypt’s largest importer of ready-made garments, with exports rising 16% to $760m from $653m last year. Meanwhile, exports to Turkey soared by 91%, reaching $226m, and shipments to Saudi Arabia nearly doubled, increasing by 97% to $183m from $93m.

