Arab Finance: Egypt achieved a primary surplus of EGP 170 billion from July to November of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, compared to EGP 60.8 billion during the same period in FY2023/24, as per an official statement.

The primary surplus is the largest recorded during the five months, three times higher than the amount registered in the previous FY.

During the four-month period from July to October 2024, Egypt’s general budget recorded a primary surplus of EGP 130.2 billion, representing 0.76% of gross domestic product (GDP).

