Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly arrived on Tuesday in Sharm El-Sheikh accompanied by Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad.

The visit comes a few days before the start of the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) with the aim of following up on the final preparations to hold the conference.

During the visit, Madbouly inspected the central operations room, which is responsible for managing events and organisational and logistical processes for the conference. The PM also listened to an explanation from the room’s officials about the tasks it undertakes during the activities of the conference.

The room is responsible for linking the various parties, ministries, and companies participating in attending the conference and is managed by the organising committee of the World Youth Forum.

Furthermore, the PM was given assurances regarding the progress of the organisational process of the COP27 and was briefed on the electronic system through which the committee monitors various operations from the arrival of delegations at the airport to attendance at events in the blue and green regions until departure.

The room’s manager also reviewed the technical and organisational capabilities of the volunteering youths.

Additionally, Madbouly and his companions inspected the Blue Zone and its extensions within the International Conference Centre.

The Blue Zone and its extensions are fully managed by the UN Secretariat and will witness plenary sessions, special sessions, side events, exhibitions, and pavilions in which heads of state, official delegations, negotiators, and approved media personnel will participate, in addition to accredited organisations and bodies.

The visit also included and inspection of the registration corner in the Blue Zone, the halls designated for media professionals and journalists, as well as the halls designated for the secretariat officials of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, including biodiversity and other important topics.

Moreover, Madbouly inspected the side event halls that will be used on the side-lines of the conference and was keen to inspect the pavilions of the countries in the Blue Zone, as well as the Egyptian pavilion, stressing the need to provide various logistical services to contribute to the completion of the work of the conference’s participants with ease.

For her part, Fouad confirmed that work had been done to increase the area of ​​the Blue Zone due to the global demand for participation in the conference, noting at the same time that this conference is the largest of its kind so far in terms of the number of pavilions.

