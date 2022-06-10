Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly arrived in the Somali capital Mogadishu, on Thursday, for the inauguration of Somalia’s new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. He was received by his counterpart Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received Egypt’s Prime Minister and praised the historical Egyptian role in supporting Somalia since its independence in 1960.

Madbouly said that Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gave him directives to provide all possible forms of support and assistance to fellow African state Somalia.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Madbouly delivered a speech on behalf of President Al-Sisi during the inauguration ceremony.

He added that Egyptian-Somali relations are strategic and historical. “Egypt was at the forefront of countries that recognized the independence of Somalia in 1960, the Egyptian Prime Minister stressed.

“Egypt affirmed its support for national efforts during the coming period to promote peace and security, achieve sustainable development and eliminate terrorism,” he concluded.

Mohamud, 66, won the presidency in voting by parliamentarians last month, defeating outgoing-President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo by 214-110 votes.

He will rule the country for the next four years, a position he had held between 2012-2017 before losing to Farmajo.

In his inaugural speech, Mohamud said that his country will not get involved in international rivalries and will stay neutral.

As the country is experiencing one of the worst droughts in 40 years, he appealed for support to avert famine.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).