Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat met with European Union Ambassador to Egypt Christian Berger to discuss ongoing structural reforms and cooperation within the framework of the Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA).

The meeting, the first since the merger of the planning, economic development, and international cooperation portfolios, focused on key areas of collaboration, the implementation of the MFA, and ongoing structural reforms under the agreement.

Al-Mashat highlighted the significant and pivotal development in the relationship between Egypt and the European Union, emphasising the strong support from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“This reflects the close and historical relations between the two sides and their commitment to enhancing development based on shared priorities and interests,” she said.

Al-Mashat explained that the ministry will continue to strengthen joint relations with multilateral and bilateral development partners to support the state’s developmental vision, achieving integration and coordination between these partnerships and the state’s investment plan. This approach aims to make the operational mechanism more efficient and effective, thereby enhancing macroeconomic stability.

“We are working on public investment spending to enhance macroeconomic stability and support policies aimed at empowering the private sector,” she said.

Al-Mashat also discussed the MFA, noting that the first tranche was signed with the European Union during the Egyptian-European Investment Conference. She confirmed that, in coordination with national stakeholders, numerous structural reform measures are being implemented under this tranche, which aim to enhance private sector participation in development, promote the transition to a green economy, and support macroeconomic stability.

“We are advancing structural reforms in collaboration with international partners to improve the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy,” she said.

Ambassador Berger congratulated Minister Al-Mashat on her appointment as Minister of Planning in addition to International Cooperation, wishing her success in her new responsibilities.

It is noteworthy that over the past years, under the Team Europe initiative, investments and financing amounting to $12.8bn have been mobilised for the public and private sectors from European countries and institutions. During her participation in the Egyptian-European Association Council last January, Minister Al-Mashat presented details of the Egyptian partnership with European countries and institutions from 2020 to 2024.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

