Egypt: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib reviewed the latest report issued by the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) on Egypt’s foreign trade performance from January to September 2025, revealing a 21% growth in non-oil exports to $36.639bn — up from $30.360bn during the same period in 2024, an increase of $6.278bn.

The report also showed that Egypt’s trade deficit narrowed by 18%, falling to $22.772bn compared to $27.877bn last year — an improvement of $5.105bn.

El-Khatib said the ministry is working to further expand non-oil exports across global markets through a comprehensive trade policy focused on enhancing competitiveness, increasing value-added, and diversifying export destinations. The strategy includes streamlining trade procedures, reducing customs clearance times, linking trade with investment, and maximising Egypt’s network of free trade agreements. Exporters will also continue to benefit from the Export Burden Rebate Programme to boost returns and encourage wider participation in international markets.

According to the report, the United Arab Emirates remained the top destination for Egyptian non-oil exports, with a value of $5.938bn — up 169% from $2.205bn in the same period last year. Türkiye followed with $2.394bn, a 4% increase from $2.305bn, while exports to Saudi Arabia reached $2.262bn, down 12% from $2.558bn. Italy ranked fourth with $2.099bn, up 29% from $1.630bn, and the United States came fifth with $2.081bn, a 24% rise from $1.681bn.

Combined exports to these five markets grew by 42% to $14.774bn, compared to $10.379bn last year — an increase of $4.395bn.

The report also highlighted the key sectors driving Egypt’s non-oil export growth during the period. Building materials led with $11.688bn, a 51% increase, followed by chemicals and fertilizers at $6.844bn (up 10%), and food industries at $5.146bn (up 9%). Exports of engineering and electronic goods totalled $4.723bn, up 11%, while agricultural crops reached $3.631bn, growing by 2%.

Ready-made garments achieved $2.538bn, marking a 24% rise, while textile exports reached $874m (up 3%). Medical industries recorded $707m, an increase of 25%, while exports of printing, packaging, paper, and publications totalled $705m, a slight 2% decline. Home furnishings reached $456m (up 3%), furniture exports $277m (up 11%), and leather products, footwear, and leather goods $72m, down 5%.

El-Khatib emphasised that these positive results reflect Egypt’s ongoing trade reforms, the expansion of export infrastructure, and closer collaboration with the private sector. He added that the steady rise in non-oil exports underscores Egypt’s growing capacity to diversify its production base and strengthen its position as a regional hub for manufacturing and international trade.

