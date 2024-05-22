Egypt’s merchandise exports rose by 10% year on year (YoY) to $12.9 billion in the first four months of 2024, Asharq Business reported.

Saudi Arabia topped the list of importers of Egyptian merchandize exports, followed by Türkiye, Italy, the UAE, and the US.

The most important export sectors were led by building materials with $2.8 billion worth of exports, food industries with $2.1 billion, chemical products and fertilizers with $1.9 billion, agricultural crops with $1.7 billion, and engineering and electronic goods with $1.7 billion.

