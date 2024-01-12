Egypt’s imports of Russian grains have dropped 25.6% year on year (YoY) in the six months to December 31st, 2023, UkrAgroConsult stated.

Russian grain exports to Egypt amounted to 2.9 million tons, down from 3.9 million tons in the July-December period of 2022.

It was reported earlier that Egypt’s imports of wheat surged 30% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to 10 million tons from 8.7 million tons.

The data revealed that 80% of the wheat imports to Egypt came from Russia and Ukraine with 8 million tons, compared to 62% in 2022.

Egypt’s wheat imports from Russia represented 68% of the country’s total wheat imports last year.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).