Arab Finance: Egypt recorded EGP 278.7 billion in total implemented investments during the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, marking annual growth of 24.2%, the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and International Cooperation announced.

Planning Minister Rania Al-Mashat said the government’s efforts to enhance governance of public investments are yielding results by creating more room for the private sector and reducing the state’s share of total investments.

Private sector investments increased by 25.9%, rising to 66% of total investments, while public investments declined to 34%, reflecting a more focused approach to priority projects and broader opportunities for private-sector participation.

The ministry also revealed that Egypt’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate reached 5.3% in Q1 FY 2025/2026, up from 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The improvement was supported by economic and structural reforms aimed at strengthening the real economy, empowering the private sector, and guiding activity toward high-productivity, tradable sectors such as industry, tourism, and telecommunications.