Cairo – Egypt exported goods amounting to $3.40 billion to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) nations in 2022, an annual growth of 10.90% from $3.10 billion.

According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data, Egyptian imports from the COMESA countries reached $1.90 billion as of 31 December 2022. The recorded value is higher by 42.40% year-on-year (YoY) than $1.30 billion.

The trade exchange value between Egypt and COMESA countries hit $ 5.30 billion last year, up 20.40% from $4.40 billion in the January-December 2021 period.

Libya topped the ten COMESA countries importing Egyptian goods in 2022 with a value of $1.20 billion, followed by Sudan at $929.20 million and Kenya at $355.70 million.

Meanwhile, Congo, Sudan, and Zambia were the top exporters to Egypt with a value of $524.50 million, $504.40 million, and $313.70 million, respectively.

Earlier this month, the CAPMAS data showed that the value of bilateral trade between Egypt and Mauritania surged by 11.30% YoY to $42.90 million in 2022 from $38.50 million.

