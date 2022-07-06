Cairo – Egypt’s exports of engineering industries have amounted to $1.55 billion during the first five months (5M) of 2022, an annual jump of 31% from $1.18 billion.

In May alone, Egypt exported engineering materials at a value of $264.70 million, a 25% year-on-year (YoY) surge from $211.70 million in May 2021, according to the Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EEC).

Cables, electronics, and home appliances’ exports increased by 81%, 52%, and 14%, respectively, in January-May 2022 period. Meanwhile, the exports of car components and means of transportation rose by 6.10% and 5%, respectively.

The top countries that imported engineering materials from Egypt in 5M-22 included the UK, Slovakia, France, Germany, Czech, Spain, and Italy from Europe.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, and Lebanon represented the top importing countries in Asia. Algeria, Morocco, and Libya topped the African states.

In the first 10M of fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, the Arab state’s exports of engineering industries reached $2.30 billion, higher by 22.20% than $1.88 billion during the same period a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).