Egypt - The monthly report of the Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EEC) revealed that engineering exports increased in the first 7 months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 by 10%, reaching $2.492bn in 2023 until July, compared to $2.271bn in the same period a year earlier.

Egyptian Engineering exports witnessed an increase in July 2023 compared to the same month in 2022, by 14%, reaching $331m in July 2023, compared to $290m in July 2022, the EEC indicated.

Regarding the most important sectors whose exports increased from 2023 until July compared to the same period in 2022, cables achieved 52.1%, and household appliances recorded an increase of 54.9%.

Meanwhile, EEC revealed that Egyptian electrical and electronic industries achieved an increase of 46.2%, means of transportation achieved 66.9%, tableware and kitchen tools recorded 2.1%, and machinery and equipment recorded an increase of 68.7% and metalworking products achieved an increase of 87.9%.

Moreover, the most important countries to which Egyptian engineering exports increased in the same period are Europe namely Turkey, France, Netherlands, Hungary, Germany and the Czech Republic. In addition, Asia especially Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq and Oman.

In Africa, exports increased to Algeria, Libya, Sudan Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania and Mauritius. In other continents, Egyptian engineering exports to Brazil also witnessed a boost.

The EEC held an intensive training programme on Tuesday in the field of strategic management in cooperation with the Trade and Export Development Project in Egypt (funded by the USAID Trade Reform & Development in Egypt – TRADE Project) and TRAIN – Egypt.

Representatives of the senior management of 25 companies from the engineering industries sector participated in the programme.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).