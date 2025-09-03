Arab Finance: Egypt is targeting EGP 136.3 billion in investment in its electricity and renewable energy sector for fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat revealed.

Actual investments in the sector reached EGP 95.8 billion in FY 2023/2024, with targeted investments for FY 2024/2025 standing at EGP 72.6 billion, the minister noted.

Al-Mashat highlighted that the FY 2025/2026 plan aims to expand the electricity and renewable energy sector's production to EGP 655.6 billion and gradually increase it to EGP 984.5 billion in FY 2028/2029, with an annual growth rate ranging between 15% and 20%.

Regarding the sector's gross domestic product (GDP), the plan targets nearly EGP 285 billion in FY 2025/2026, with expectations to rise to EGP 430 billion in FY 2028/2029 annual growth rates ranging between 15% and 20%.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).