Egypt’s Chemicals and Fertilizers Export Council (CEC) has reported a 10% increase in the country’s chemical sector exports for the first nine months of 2025, totaling $6.849bn, up from $6.208bn in the same period of 2024.

The divs, released by the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC), highlight the sector’s strong growth amid a broader increase in Egypt’s non-oil exports, which surged by 20% to reach $37.8bn year-on-year.

The growth in chemical exports was driven by several key sub-sectors. Fertilizers led the way, growing by 9%, followed by plastics and polymers at 3%. Petrochemical exports saw a significant rise of 33%, while intermediate chemicals grew by 13%. Detergents, glass products, and rubber products also performed well, recording growth rates of 11%, 14%, and 4%, respectively. Notable high performers included adhesives, which rose by 45%, and dry cells, which surged by 75%.

In terms of export destinations, Turkey remained the top market for Egyptian chemicals, importing $992.7m worth of products, followed by Italy at $937.5m, and Brazil at $485.7m. Other major markets included Saudi Arabia, Spain, France, and Libya. These top 10 markets together accounted for 62% of the sector’s total exports.

Regionally, the European Union was the largest buyer, absorbing 41% of total chemical exports, followed by Arab League countries with 22%. Non-Arab Asian countries accounted for 17%, while non-Arab African countries and the United States made up 6% and 2%, respectively. The remaining 12% was distributed among other global markets.

Khaled Abou El-Makarem, Chairperson of the CEC, attributed the sector’s positive performance to the resilience of Egypt’s chemical industries, which continue to grow despite global economic challenges. He emphasized that the Council is focused on expanding the exporter base and improving the technical and marketing services available to Egyptian companies in order to enhance their global competitiveness.

Abou El-Makarem also highlighted the Council’s ongoing efforts to implement an integrated export strategy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Industry, and other stakeholders. This strategy aims for annual export growth of 10-15% in the coming years.

Looking ahead, the CEC’s work plan for 2026 includes organizing trade missions to promising African markets, participating in international exhibitions in Europe and the Gulf, and providing training and specialized services to support companies in strengthening their global presence.

Mohamed Mageed, Executive Director of the CEC, explained that much of the growth in 2025 can be attributed to intensified promotional activities, including participation in international exhibitions, trade missions, and B2B meetings. The CEC has also focused on offering technical consulting and training programs, especially for SMEs, to help them tap into new markets.

Mageed reaffirmed that the CEC will continue prioritizing Egypt’s presence in both African and European markets. He also noted that developing high-value-added chemical exports is a key goal, aligning with Egypt’s Vision 2030 objectives to boost the national economy and enhance global trade relations.

