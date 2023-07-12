Egypt's cement exports grew by 33% during the first five months of 2023, recording $380 million, compared to $286 million during the same period of 2022, according to a recent report by the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

Ivory Coast’s imports of cement from Egypt were valued at $84.347 million, climbing by 203% year on year (YoY).

Meanwhile, Ghana imported $65.155 million worth of cement from Egypt.

Additionally, Libya’s imports of Egypt’s cement saw an annual increase of 22%, recording $23.868 million.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).