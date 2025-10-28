Arab Finance: Prices of meat, poultry, eggs, and tilapia fish in Egypt showed mixed daily movements on Monday, October 27th, according to data from the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

White poultry recorded a sharp daily decline of 13.4%, falling to about EGP 74.2 per kilogram.

White eggs also dropped, with a carton sliding 12.3% to around EGP 157.1.

Meanwhile, beef prices edged higher, with Kunduz beef rising 1.7% to EGP 403.6 per kilogram.

Tilapia fish saw a modest gain of 5.2%, reaching EGP 89.6 per kilogram.