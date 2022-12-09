Egypt's annual headline inflation rate rose to 19.2% in November 2022, compared to 6.2% in the same month of 2021, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced in a press release on December 8th.

The CAPMAS attributed the accelerated annual inflation to the year-on-year (YoY) surge in prices of the food and beverage segment by 30.9%, the alcoholic beverage and tobacco segment by 13.8%, and the ready-made clothing and footwear segment by 14.4%.

Moreover, the prices of the transport segment rose by 16.6% last November, while the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel segment increased by 6.8%, data showed.

The prices of the healthcare segment also increased in November by 12.4% YoY, while the restaurants and hotels segment and the commodities and various services segment went up by 30.1% and 16.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of the communication segment inched up by 0.6% YoY last month, and the prices of the education segment settled at 7.7%.

Furthermore, the monthly consumer price index (CPI) recorded 140.7 points in November, marking a 2.5% growth rate as compared to October, the CAPMAS noted.

It is worth noting that Egypt's annual headline inflation rate recorded 16.3% in October 2022.

