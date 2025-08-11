Arab Finance: Egypt’s annual headline inflation slowed to 13.1% in July from 14.4% in June, as reported by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on August 10th.

The inflation rate was mainly driven by a 3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in food and beverage prices, with a 4.3% rise in grains and bread prices and an 11.3% jump in fish and seafood prices.

Prices in the alcoholic beverage and tobacco category surged by 23.3% compared to July 2024, while the housing, water, electricity, natural gas, and fuel segment recorded a 20.4% annual increase.

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate fell by 0.6% in July, with the consumer price index (CPI) standing at 256.5 points.