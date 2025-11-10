Egypt’s annual headline inflation reached 10.1% in October 2025, versus 10.3% during September, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics’ (CAPMAS) data showed.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI) hit 264.3 points, recording a 1.3% uptick from September.

The inflation rate was attributed to a 0.1% year-on-year (YoY) growth in food and beverage (F&B) prices, as well as a 26% YoY surge in alcoholic drinks and tobacco prices.

Likewise, the housing, water, electricity, natural gas, and fuel segment registered an annual increase of 20.7%.

The healthcare sector registered a 27.7% YoY hike, while the transportation segment jumped by 20.5% YoY.

