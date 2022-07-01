The Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) announced the suspension of the Main Taxation System for four days starting July 6th due to updates, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on June 29th.

Updates will be conducted on centers of major and medium taxpayers, the center of senior self-employed, and tax missions affiliated to Cairo Fourth District.

The Main Taxation System will resume work in these offices on July 10th.

