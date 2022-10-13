The Egyptian National Railways (ENR) will receive a sovereign loan of up to €40 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), EBRD recently announced on its website.

The loan will partially finance the supply and installation, as well as the signaling and telecommunication systems of the Robeiky-10th of Ramadan-Belbeis Railway Line project.

On the other hand, the project’s civil works will be financed by the Egyptian government, with the remaining part of the project’s cost to be financed by another financial institution through a sovereign loan.

The project is set to link the 10th of Ramadan dry port public-private partnership (PPP) project of DP 10 with the main network of the ENR, serving the commuting traffic between Robeiky, 10th of Ramadan, and Belbeis.

It is worth noting that the total cost of the project is estimated at €220 million.

