Egypt-based UG Medical will build a factory for the production of medical lab tests equipment in partnership with a Japanese firm, with EGP 600 million in investments, according to a statement by the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) on June 25th.

The factory will be established on an area of 3,500 square meters in the IDA’s Katameya industrial zone.

The project will contribute to fulfilling the local market’s demand as well as exporting up to 70% of production to international markets such as South America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Tags

Egypt Partnership Japan

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).