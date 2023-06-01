Egyptian exports to Rwanda rose 34.3% year on year (YoY) in 2022 to $55.5 million, compared to $41.3 million, Minister of Trade and Industry stated on May 31st.

Egypt’s key exports to the Rwandan market included paper, food, medical, and oil products.

The announcement came during a meeting between the minister and the Rwandan Ambassador to Egypt Alfred Kalisa, where they discussed ways to boost the two-way trade via bolstering imports and exports of strategic goods imported by Egypt and Rwanda from other markets.

