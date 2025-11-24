Arab Finance: The Egyptian exports reached approximately $3.835 billion in October 2025, up 1% year-on-year (YoY) from $3.788 billion, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib revealed.

Meanwhile, the imports dropped by 4% to $7.009 billion last October from $7.280 billion in October 2024.

Non-petroleum exports hiked by 19% YoY to $40.614 billion in October 2025 from $34.148 billion.

El-Khatib noted that the trade deficit fell by 16%, reaching $26.322 billion when compared to $31.373 billion during the same period last year, a decrease of $5.051 billion.

The most important export sectors during the period from January to October 2025 included the building materials sector with a value of $12.798 billion.

Likewise, the chemical products and fertilizers sector exported products valued at $7.720 billion.

