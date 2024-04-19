The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Thursday's trading on a bleak note, with all major indices dipping into the red with the total market capitalization closing at EGP 1.915 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index experienced a notable decline of 4.50%, settling at 28,332.65 points at the end of the session.

Similarly, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) dropped by 4.82%, closing at 6,504.19 points, while the EGX100 EWI recorded a loss of 5.01%, ending the session at 9,257.92 points.

Trading activity was substantial, with 4.567 billion shares exchanged through 169,910 transactions, resulting in a turnover of EGP 7.141 billion.

Retail investors dominated the trading landscape, accounting for 58.42% of total transactions, while institutional investors held 41.57%.

Egyptian traders constituted the majority of participants, contributing 79.78% to total transactions. Meanwhile, Arab and foreign investors represented 6.48% and 13.74%, respectively.

Notably, foreign investors were the net sellers with transactions totaling EGP 1.441 billion, while Arab and Egyptian investors were net buyers, with EGP 288.115 million and EGP 1.153 billion, respectively.

