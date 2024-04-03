The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) was one of the best-performing stock markets outside the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in 2023, reporting the largest year-on-year (YoY) increase of 70.5% in 2023, as per the annual report released by the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM).

The benchmark EGX30 index broke historic, with a peak value achieved at 25,945 points, the report showed.

The report also revealed that EGX's total market capitalization of restricted shares went up to $55.6 billion, marking a 43.1% YoY increase, demonstrating its resilience and appeal to investors.

In terms of countries, Egypt led the region in listed bond and treasury bills issuances last year, with a share of 41%, equivalent to $ 24.8 billion.

