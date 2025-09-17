Arab Finance: Egyptian edtech startup Farid has established a central operations office in Riyadh, scaling its business into Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

The expansion marks a milestone in the company’s objectives to boost its presence in key Arab markets, ahead of a forthcoming seed funding round scheduled for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

Saudi Arabia marks the platform’s first regional move beyond Egypt, positioning the Kingdom as the second stop in its broader MENA growth strategy.

Last year, the startup secured $250,000 in pre-seed funding.

Founded in 2024 by Mahmoud Hussein, Farid Academy provides advanced learning solutions designed to enhance children’s well-being and character development.

The platform, the first of its kind in the MENA region, provides live, one-on-one sessions focused on mental health and personality development for Arab children aged 3 to 18.

It also introduces training programs for youth and graduates to become certified coaches in Farid’s educational and psychological methodology.

Meanwhile, Farid Academy has signed a three-year strategic partnership with Amad Association for Human Capacity Development at a value of SAR 4.5 million.

The partnership aims to boost education and community development, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The initiative will train and certify 500 Saudi university graduates for careers in coaching and development, while delivering specialized educational programs to over 4,000 children and adolescents.

Mahmoud Hussein Al-Naqeeb, Co-Founder and CEO of Farid Academy, described the agreement as a “transformational milestone” in Farid’s journey.

In line with its “Farid 2030” strategy, the academy aims to certify 10,000 trainers and empower 10 million children and youth across the Arab world through specialized programs in personality development and mental wellness.

