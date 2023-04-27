Trade exchange between Egypt and the markets of the African continent amounted to about $2.117 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of this year, MENA News Agency reported on April 26th, citing the Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Ahmed Samir.

The minister added that Egyptian exports to African markets reached $1.611 billion, while imports amounted to $506 million.

Samir said that the ministry is currently working to achieve economic integration among the countries of the African continent to overcome obstacles that may hinder joint trade movement.

The top five African importers of Egyptian products included Libya at a value of $317 million, Sudan at $226 million, Algeria with $217 million and Morocco with $191 million, according to the Chairman of the General Organisation for Export and Import Control (GOEIC), Essam El-Najjar.

