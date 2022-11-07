EgyptAir launched on Saturday the first air flight fueled by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), in collaboration with Neste MY company, transporting a delegation attending COP27, according to an official statement on November 4th.

Minister of Civil Aviation’s climate change strategy aims to transform the aviation sector to become eco-friendly, civil aviation minister Mohammed Abbas said.

The Dreamliner Boeing 787-900 plane transported a delegation attending COP27 from Paris to Sharm El-Sheikh.

It is worth noting that the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) takes place in Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6th to 18th.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).