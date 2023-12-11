The Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation has partnered with the World Bank Group (WBG) to boost innovation in the field of climate-smart agriculture, a statement showed.

This partnership will benefit from the EgCITE project, which is funded by the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund for green growth, to localize the international technologies and practices in Egypt to enhance climate-smart agriculture.

The partnership came on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

