Arab Finance: Visa will launch a stablecoin prefunding pilot through Visa Direct, its global money movement platform that connects 11B eligible cards, bank accounts, and wallets, as per an emailed press release.

This launch will offer businesses a new way to move money globally, unlocking liquidity and modernizing treasury operations for the digital-first economy.

With this pilot, Visa Direct is testing stablecoins as a new funding source, with the aim to reduce friction, unlock faster access to liquidity, and give financial institutions more flexibility in how they manage global payouts.

“Cross-border payments have been stuck in outdated systems for far too long,” Chris Newkirk, President, Commercial & Money Movement Solutions, Visa, said.

“Visa Direct’s new stablecoins integration lays the groundwork for money to move instantly across the world, giving businesses more choice in how they pay,” he added.

The Visa Direct stablecoin pilot builds on Visa’s broader commitment to building the future of money movement: one that is faster, more flexible and designed for the digital-first world.

By combining the scale and trust of Visa’s global network with the programmability of blockchain and by partnering with leading payment providers on prefunding use cases, Visa is helping modernize cross-border payments for businesses, financial institutions, and consumers worldwide.