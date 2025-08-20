Arab Finance: The exchange rate between the EGP and USD recorded EGP 48.4 for buying and EGP 48.5 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) as well as Banque Misr on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the USD hit EGP 48.41 for purchasing and EGP 48.51 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

The US dollar traded at EGP 48.40 for buying and EGP 48.50 for selling at the United Bank and Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

