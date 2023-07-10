Egypt and the US have reviewed the ongoing cooperation between the two countries under the Global Methane Pledge and East Mediterranean Gas Forum’s (EMGF) decarbonization initiative, the Egyptian ministry stated on July 9th.

This came during a meeting between Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla and Assistant Secretary for the US Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) Brad Crabtree in Cairo.

El-Molla confirmed the importance of working with the US within the framework of joint international initiatives to provide the necessary solutions and technology to reduce methane, collect, capture, and store carbon in the oil and gas industry.

Crabtree praised Egypt's distinguished efforts in the field of reducing emissions in the oil and gas industry, and its keenness to join the global methane pledge, as well as the country’s recent steps taken in the field of decarbonization.

