Egypt has launched its Smart Cities Strategy, marking a significant step in advancing sustainable urban development and reshaping the country’s future growth model.

Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment Manal Awad said the strategy represents a transformative shift in Egypt’s urban agenda, tackling rapid urbanisation, climate challenges, and spatial justice while opening new avenues for economic growth and social inclusion. “The citizen remains at the heart of this strategy,” she stressed.

Unlike previous approaches focused mainly on building new urban centres, the strategy integrates both existing and new cities into a unified national vision. Awad underscored that successful smart cities require not only cutting-edge technologies but also strong legislation, innovative financing mechanisms, and active community participation to ensure citizens are genuine partners in shaping their urban future.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including the Ministers of Housing and Communications, the governors of Cairo and Giza, as well as the Swiss Ambassador, World Bank representatives, real estate developers, and several MPs.

Awad highlighted that sustainable urban development is a top priority in the government’s 2024–2027 programme. Ongoing efforts include upgrading existing cities through improved infrastructure, services, and slum redevelopment, alongside the creation of new smart cities to accommodate population growth and foster innovation.

She emphasised that people-centred development is at the core of the strategy, ensuring adequate housing, quality services, safe mobility, economic opportunities, and a healthy environment—all aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and international commitments.

The Minister also underlined the importance of the Egyptian Cities Atlas, developed with the World Bank, as a scientific planning tool that integrates economic, social, environmental, and urban dimensions to guide sustainable growth.

“Smart cities in Egypt are not just urban projects; they are a vision of a modern, inclusive, and sustainable Egypt—where existing cities are transformed, and new cities are designed for the future,” Awad concluded.

