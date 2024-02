Egypt and the UAE have signed an agreement to eliminate double taxation and income-tax evasion, according to a statement on February 11th.

The agreement was signed by the Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait and his Emirati counterpart Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini on the sidelines of the eighth annual Arab Fiscal Forum held in Dubai.

