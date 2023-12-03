Arab Finance: Egypt will seal project agreements to reduce carbon emissions in the industrial sector with investments of up to $270 million, Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad said in an interview with Asharq Business.

On the sidelines of COP28 currently hosted in Dubai, Fouad noted that these projects are set to be executed starting in 2025.

The Egyptian government plans to complete the clean transport project, which is part of the national contributions to reduce the emissions of the transport sector in the country by 7%, she added.

The minister also pointed out that the government seeks to obtain concessional loans to implement these projects.

