Egypt targets total investments worth EGP 81.4 billion in the electricity and energy sector during the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development stated.

The public sector monopolizes about 85% of total investments, while the private sector makes up 15%.

Egypt aims to increase the electricity sector’s production at current prices by about EGP 632 billion by the end of the FY.

The government also plans to increase the sector’s output to about EGP 275 billion by the end of this FY at the current price level.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).