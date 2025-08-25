Arab Finance: Egypt will host the first edition of the AI Everything Middle East and Africa Summit and Exhibition from February 10th to 12th, 2026, as per a statement.

This comes as part of efforts to strengthen the country's position as a regional hub for artificial intelligence and information technology.

The event is organized by GITEX Global, in strategic partnership with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA).

The summit will bring together decision-makers, global corporations, startups, experts, and investors from more than 60 countries.

It will serve as a platform for sharing expertise, exploring investment opportunities, and building international partnerships, while highlighting the practical applications of AI in key sectors. The event is part of the GITEX global series, aimed at supporting digital transformation and innovation.

Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said hosting the summit reflects Egypt’s standing on the regional and international technology map and the confidence in its human and technological capabilities.

He stressed that artificial intelligence (AI) is central to Egypt’s digital strategy, driving economic growth and sustainable development.

ITIDA CEO Ahmed Elzaher described the event as a strategic milestone in positioning Egypt as a regional hub for AI, innovation, and development, adding that it will attract investments, build partnerships, and support local companies in developing AI solutions across different economic sectors.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of the Dubai World Trade Centre, the organizer of GITEX Global, said that Egypt has the necessary talent, workforce, and entrepreneurial ecosystem to advance digital transformation.

She highlighted that the event will connect global players in AI with Egypt’s technology and startup ecosystem, enhancing collaboration and investment opportunities.

The summit will feature a ministerial meeting on AI policies, an international exhibition of advanced technologies, and discussion sessions on large language models, machine learning, cloud computing, and the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT).

It will also host more than 200 venture capital investors from the GITEX Global network and include a hackathon to encourage youth innovation and applied AI projects.

