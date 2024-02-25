The Egyptian cabinet has approved the suspension of the power cut plan during the holy month of Ramadan to mitigate burdens on citizens, as per a cabinet statement.

During its weekly meeting, the cabinet has also ratified the presidential resolution on Egypt’s accession to the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), which is affiliated with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

It is worthy to note that the FEDA aims at boosting intercontinental trade, exports, and industry, in addition to luring foreign direct investments (FDIs) to Africa.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).