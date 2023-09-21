Egypt’s National Election Authority (NEA) said that it will announce the timetable for the upcoming presidential election on Monday.

This announcement was made by Ahmed Bendari, the executive director of NEA during the press conference held on Wednesday to inform the public of the preparations made by the authority for the upcoming presidential elections.

Bendari stressed that the authority will stay impartial towards all presidential candidates.

“The NEA will maintain an equal distance from all presidential candidates,” he said during the press conference.

The timeline of the electoral process will include all procedures and timings related to the presidential election, starting from the invitation of voters to the announcement of the final election results by Egypt’s National Elections Authority.

Bendari stated that the committee will allow representatives of presidential candidates to attend the vote-counting process in all the subcommittees and the general committees.

He added that the authority has a database related to local and international organizations and media outlets that can monitor the presidential elections.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the database is accessible to any organization interested in participating in monitoring the electoral process.

“The elections will be conducted under full judicial supervision, ensuring transparency, with each candidate having their representatives in all polling stations,” he said.

